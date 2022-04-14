comment,

Catholic Diocese of Bathurst - Bishop Michael McKenna's Easter Message: Easter 2022: We Saw Jesus The content of the Christian faith is founded on the witness of those hundreds of disciples who saw Jesus in his glorified body after he rose from the dead. Without that beginning, we could not seek or make sense of the personal faith that God gives to those who ask and receive. Since Jesus ascended to the Father and sent the Holy Spirit among us, it is only through faith now that we meet him in prayer, scripture, sacraments, the faces of the poor and, together, as the community that bears his name. But the Church began because of witnesses who boldly proclaimed "We saw Jesus." That is why I was immediately struck by an entry in our annual Catholic schools Easter art exhibition displaying the words Hear our voices. We saw Jesus. Looking more closely, and reading the explanation of the artist, Keira Hauville, we see that the witnesses depicted are women. They were the first to discover the empty tomb, and hear the words of the angel "Why are you seeking the living among the dead?" And then, the one who went back to the tomb, his close friend Mary of Magdala, was the first disciple to meet the risen Lord. The picture is entitled The Women In Jesus' Life, and invites us to consider the ways that Jesus respected and valued women, against the conventions of his time and culture, in which their witness was not accepted as reliable. Of course, even the men who proclaimed "We saw Jesus" were not always believed. The picture could also be read as pointing to the courage of Christians, female and male, who would not be silenced, in the face of mockery or worse persecutions, from announcing that Jesus is alive and forgiveness and eternal life can be found in him. May the new life of Easter fill you with faith, hope and love; and a voice to speak about Jesus.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/048a180c-e6e0-4233-8705-a659c4a7e83b.jpg/r5_11_1019_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg