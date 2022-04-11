coronavirus,

WESTERN NSW Local Health District has had its smallest number of new COVID cases in a week. The latest update from NSW Health said the health district, which includes Orange, had 541 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday - 168 positive PCR tests and 373 positive RATs. That followed 601, 660, 745, 922, 938 and 687 new cases in the health district over the previous six 24-hour period updates. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday the Orange local government area had 832 new cases, Bathurst has 1264, Cabonne 990, Dubbo had 660 and Blayney had 178. Meanwhile, across NSW, there were 13,468 new COVID cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday - 7860 positive RATs and 5608 positive PCR tests. NSW Health says there are 1568 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, 62 of them in intensive care. Of those 62, 22 patients require ventilation. NSW Health reported three deaths in the most recent 24-hour period.

