Helen McBurnie is hopeful that school holidays will spark a resurgence of movie-goers. The manager of Orange's Odeon 5 Cinema admitted the past two years had been tough on their business with COVID changing people's viewing tendencies. "Once people change their habits it's hard for them to switch back," she said. "During COVID a lot of people obviously turned to Netflix and streaming. And anytime there's a bit of a flare up with COVID in town you tend to see people shy off then, but hopefully they'll get back into the routine of it." One positive aspect has been the NSW Government's Dine & Discover and Parents voucher scheme which saw eligible residents able to spend up to $325 without dipping into their own pockets. "It has been good for the business and has probably kept us going over the lower and leaner times," Ms McBurnie said. "It started bringing people back to the cinema because everyone wants something for nothing. Now we've got the parenting ones as well which has been good." Ms McBurnie said there was a noticeable difference in the number of people attending the cinema before and after the implementation of the vouchers. "Before these vouchers we were doing less than half of what we would normally. Holidays have only just started but numbers have been a bit down," she said. "Saying that, it's content driven too so it depends what we've got showing and whether they want to come and see it." NSW residents aged 18 and over can apply for three $25 Discover NSW Vouchers to be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues. These can be used until June 30. For the Parents vouchers, one person from each eligible household can apply for five $50 vouchers, worth $250 in total. These can be used at Discover NSW businesses for entertainment and recreation activities and are available until October 9. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/0bb3bea7-45e5-4138-8d2b-dff486b694d9.JPG/r597_234_3737_2008_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg