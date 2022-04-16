news, local-news, Western NSW Local Health District, Hyperemesis Gravidarum, Pregnancy, Orange, Central West

A PROLONGED and even chronic condition during pregnancy, it's a big stretch from just 'the usual' morning sickness for those it impacts. Called Hyperemesis Gravidarum, or HG, is described by women as 'unrelenting and excessive pregnancy-related nausea' - with Western NSW Local Health District's manager of maternity and children's strategies, Alison Loudon shedding more light on the condition. "Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG) is not regular morning sickness [and it] remains the leading cause of hospitalisation during early pregnancy," Ms Loudon said. "It can be life-threatening if left untreated, but many people still don't know it exists." With regular nausea and vomiting affecting around 70 to 80 per cent of women, Ms Loudon said the commonality often goes away in the first trimester and is considered a 'normal sign' of pregnancy. Though, HG is very different. "HG is a far more severe condition and is not at all normal, and can have significant impacts on a person's physical and mental well-being," she said. "It can cause extreme levels of nausea and vomiting, which can lead to dehydration and malnutrition as it becomes difficult to eat or drink, along with a number of other serious physical effects." Some of the other drawbacks can include weight loss, water-electrolyte imbalance and intense fatigue, which can can also contribute to mental and emotional complications. "Living with those physical impacts can also make HG an incredibly isolating condition for people as they recover," Ms Loudon said. "Some people are bedridden or housebound for some time and that can lead to loss of income, or other added stresses during an already difficult period." With this year's theme being 'impact', May 15 marks International Hyperemesis Gravidarum Awareness Day, which Ms Loudon hopes will bring more attention to the not-well-known condition. "Symptoms to look out for can include persistent and continuing vomiting up to three of four times a day, that causes significant weight loss, dizziness or light-headedness or leaves you unable to eat or drink for prolonged periods," she said. "Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing signs of HG should speak to their doctor as soon as possible." To further encourage women to seek support through sharing their experiences, Ms Loudon says the WNSWLHD would love to hear from those who have lived through it. "By doing so, you can help raise awareness of HG and also provide valuable feedback so that we can improve our service to women challenged with nausea and vomiting in pregnancy (NVP) and HG," Ms Loudon said. To share your story, send an email to WNSWLHD-Communications@health.nsw.gov.au or direct a private message to the health service's Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/b6d3bfd1-dd0d-4192-97de-f7864d723854.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg