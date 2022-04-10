news, local-news,

A ute was already well alight when volunteer firefighters arrived to extinguish it on Saturday night. Rural Fire Service Orange brigade were called to the car fire on the Northern Distributor Road at 10.36pm and extinguished the blaze. Meanwhile, firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW were recently called to three separate cat rescues. One of the cats was on a phone tower at North Orange and instead of cutting phone services to get it down, the owners coaxed it down that evening. The other cats were reported to be in a drains in Hill Street behind the Parkview Hotel. On each of those occasions the cats ran further into the drains preventing rescue but it was understood they could get out on their own. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

