While you train all pre-season for round one, there's something in the air when it comes to match week and that's exactly what Orange CYMS have experienced ahead of their opening Peter McDonald Premiership fixture. The men in green are first cab off the rank in the competition on Saturday for a long bus trip as they head to Nyngan searching for two points. CYMS coach Daniel Mortimer said his side are raring to go ahead of a clash that brings a sense of unfamiliarity. "It's exciting, you train all pre-season and game week is always a different vibe. We finally get to put together everything you train for," he said. "There's still a bit of an unknown on how you go, especially playing a team you've never played before but that's part of the excitement. "Everything I've heard about Nyngan is they're hard to beat at home, they get up for the home crowd and they're just hard players. "We'll need to complete high, we can't really give them too many opportunities up our end. "It's hard early in the year to get those things right but as long as we're showing the right signs, it's not the be all end all if we win or lose. "Early wins in the season definitely count for a lot later on though and she'll be a long trip home if we don't get the two points so we're definitely going there to win." After losing players like Jack Buchanan, Jack Nobes and Joe Duffy, Mortimer said his club's youth and new recruits will get to show their worth early in the season. "From our team list there's only about four that were in the starting team last year so it's very much a new squad," he said. "It's very much a transition year this year, we've lost a lot of quality, but you know there's a lot of opportunity there and often that brings out the best in the young fellas particularly." "Cooper Monk will be making his debut I believe, Marcel Ikinofo and Ethan McKellar are making their CYMS debut along with Dion Jones and Will Kennedy. "Jake Allen, who's been around for a while but hasn't made his debut yet, gets his reward for sustained efforts. "It's always a nice part of the job (to give those debuts)." Kick off for CYMS' fixture is at 2:30. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

