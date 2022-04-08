news, local-news,

INDEPENDENT candidate for Calare Kate Hook says the Federal and State government must stop cost shifting and better fund the health system. Ms Hook says said medical staff, including nurses, were the heroes of the pandemic and should be better looked after by all tiers of government. "We need to look after them with decent wages and ensure our hospitals have sufficient staff," she said. Ms Hook said statements by NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association Orange branch member Grace Langlands should be heeded. During recent industrial action to highlight the NSWNMA's push for nurse to patient ratios, Ms Langlands said nurses "were not ok" and needed safer staffing levels. Ms Hook said it was ridiculous patients were loaded into ambulances and helicopters and flown back to Sydney rather than being treated here. "Calare residents deserve decent medical services treating them where they live," Ms Hook said. She said funding for health and aged care was stretched to breaking point and inefficiencies in funding arrangements are resulting in patients falling through the gaps. The Federal Government funds aged care and general practice, with the States picking up responsibility for hospitals and community health. "Each level of government looks to shift costs from one jurisdiction to another," she said. "How many rural hospitals are de facto aged care facilities because no residential aged care beds are available and the elderly end up in the local hospital?" asks Kate. "We all know of people who should have their chronic illnesses treated at home but end up in hospital because GPs are not funded properly to look after them in the community. "We need to stop the cost-shifting between the State and Federal governments that can result in inconsistent treatment for the elderly and chronically ill because the sources of funding are not aligned and, in many instances, there is not a continuity of care. "In parliament, I will work to ensure we align funding to avoid this cost shifting and focus the system on the patient, not who pays for their care. "If elected, I will also argue for a realignment of federal spending priorities to put regional health ahead of urban commuter car parks and gas projects. We need to invest in health professionals and infrastructure and level the cost of healthcare. "I will support educating and training our future health professionals locally to provide connection and avoid the cost of fly-in, fly-out services and I will support advancement in mental health services and measurements of community wellbeing as a measure of success in health service provision."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/f839c393-537f-4fc3-ad5c-f1ecc309cb0e.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg