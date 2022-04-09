news, local-news, Cattle Show, Orange, Kinross, James Sheahan, Sydney Royal Easter Show

STUDENTS studying Agriculture at Orange's Kinross Wolaroi School and James Sheahan Catholic High School won't be showing cattle in Sydney this April. The schools confirmed inconsistent staffing and student shortages due to the COVID-19 virus were the reasons behind not entering the Sydney Royal Cattle Show this year, with the city's waves of the virus unpredictability throwing usual preparations to the wind. One spokesperson from Kinross Wolaroi described the non-involvement as an "unusual" and "bizarre" circumstance with considering to its long-standing tradition, with the impacts of COVID evidently outside of anyone's control. The 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show started on Friday, April 8 and will continue through to Tuesday, April 19. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

