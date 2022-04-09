The hits keep coming for eatery owners

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

IT was very sad to hear Nimrod Nagy tell of having to close his cafe door for the first time in his 30-year hospitality career. Mr Nagy, like many in the hospitality industry, has endured a chronic shortage of staffing that's making running a business more and more difficult. Not only did a large number of people leave the industry during lockdown and the periods of uncertainty which followed, now staff illness is taking its toll. In an effort to cover any last-minute staff illness Mr Nagy has been advertising for new staff but finding reliable workers is an ongoing issue. Even once he finds staff, he's having problems with their reliability. While you could be forgiven for thinking Australia is returning to normality, there are many business operators who are still suffering. In fact as Mr Nagy says many are living week to week and day by day. Now most of us are back to work, back in our regular workplaces, let's remember to support those businesses who rely on us to survive.