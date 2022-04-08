comment,

I find it ridiculous that businesses have to close due to lack of staff. The government imposed restriction/condition that a "close contact" has to isolate for seven days despite having no symptoms and a negative test result is crippling our country. It's possible (and happens) that a family of four can be in isolation for 4 weeks if they all get COVID-19 one after the other, six or seven days apart. Why can't these people continue to go about their daily lives and "test" if they develop symptoms? I can quote a massive contradiction whereby a person can be sick with a cold or flu, be infectious to the community, but because it's not covid, they can "legally" go about their business and infect a lot hole lot of people including those vulnerable. We all know that flu can be just as dangerous to vulnerable people and in fact before COVID-19 around 1300 people per year died from the flu. I fail to see the difference here, and yet we continue with these draconian rules. Another example of how contradictory the rules are is with nursing homes. A resident who has had a short "outing" must isolate in their room like a prisoner for three days after a short excursion outside the grounds. The Carer (an employee of the home) who accompanied the resident can go to work and move freely about the whole facility provided they test every day. How does this make sense?

