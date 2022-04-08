news, local-news, Orange, Breast screen, Meg O'Brien, Central West

AFTER services in the Central West were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, BreastScreen NSW recommenced operations from October 18 - and it's been 'non-stop' ever since. "Our service has been non- stop with continuing screening to all of our sites," BreastScreen NSW Greater Western Manager, Meg O'Brien said. "We returned to normal screening sites after our first two weeks with the help of the Cancer Institute, [which] provided us with an extra mobile van." Contributing to the early detection of varying types of breast cancers, Ms O'Brien says the process of screening has continued for the service's clients, both in-house and remotely located with its mobile van services. "We are fortunate in our area as our staff will ensure that they fit you into an appointment [and] the staff on the van will always accommodate you, just don't delay," she said. "If you miss out, our staff [will] advise you where the van will be or organise a time for an appointment in one of our fixed sites [in] Orange, Bathurst, Dubbo or Broken Hill." Targeting regular screening for women between the ages of 50 to 74, the service says it accommodates for those aged between 40-75, as well. Mammograms are also at no-cost for those eligible and doesn't require appointments via general practitioners. "Finding breast cancers early reduces the number of deaths from breast cancer [and] a screening mammogram can find very small cancers - the size of a grain of rice - before they can be felt or noticed by your or your doctor," Meg O'Brien said. "A screening mammogram is completely free and there is no need for a doctor referral; the appointment only takes 20 mins [and women can] call 13 20 50 [to] book anywhere within New South Wales." Across the state, it's said that one in seven women develop breast cancer within their lifetime, which Ms O'Brien says is why screening is so important and saves lives. "We need to get these very important messages out to as many women as we can," she said. "Even men, so they can encourage their wives, sisters, mothers [and so on'] to go and get a screen." The mobile BreastScreen NSW van is currently in Brewarrina until April 9, before moving to Bourke from April 12 until April 28. To find out more information on the service and its mobile locations, head to the BreastScreen NSW website. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/5b8990cd-f2bd-4e97-af50-b752ead7d638.jpg/r0_186_2016_1325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg