A man with a history of driving offences and another recent conviction, has been convicted again in Orange Local Court. Duane Edward Blandford, 43, of Icely Road, was caught driving while disqualified at 3pm on March 1, 2022. According to the police, Blandford drove a Mitsubishi Magna sedan north on Sampson Street. He was stopped near the intersection of Byng Street for a random breath test and it was discovered his driver's licence was also disqualified from February 7 from August 7. Blandford had two passengers in his car and an inspection revealed two of the tyres were bald increasing the danger to the public. Magistrate David Day convicted Blandford in his absence in court on Monday. Mr Day fined him $550 and disqualified his driver's licence for an additional 12 months.

