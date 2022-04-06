coronavirus,

COVID-19 cases in the Western NSW Local Health District continue to rise, with 938 new cases reported in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday, April 5. Of the 938 new cases across the district, 335 were via positive PCR tests while there was 603 from rapid antigen tests (RATs). The local health district has now had 6104 positive COVID-19 cases. Orange had 2186 active cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on April 5. The Bathurst local government area had 1462 current positive cases in the same period, Lithgow had 387 and Blayney 306. In the Dubbo local government area there were 1917 across the same time period and 1112 in Mid-Western (Mudgee). Across the entirely of NSW, there was 24,151 new COVID-19 cases recorded, as well as 15 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1444 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 51 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1467 patients were being cared for with 56 in ICU. Of the new cases, 13,957 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 10,194 came from PCR testing.

