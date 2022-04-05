coronavirus,

There were 687 new COVID cases in the Western NSW Local Health District to 4pm on April 4 and a total of 2284 current active cases in the Orange local government area. From the PCR tests in the region, there were 123 cases, while there were 564 from rapid antigen tests (RATs). Cabonne has 389 active cases, while there are 1478 in Bathurst, 296 in Blayney, 68 in Oberon, 406 in Lithgow and 1064 in the Mid-Western (Mudgee) area. Further afield, there are 1868 cases in the Dubbo LGA. NSW has recorded 19,183 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. On Monday, the state reported 15,572 new infections and six lives lost. There are 1467 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 56 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on Monday, when 1418 patients were being cared for while ICU numbers remain steady at 56. Of the new cases, 13,062 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 6121 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 96 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. About 60.4 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 49.6 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

