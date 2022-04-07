Comfort, views and plenty of storage

news, property, REV, House of the Week, comfort, storage, business, 305 Nancarrow Road

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday April 7: 305 Nancarrow Lane, Nashdale: Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 305 Nancarrow Lane, Nashdale. Just 15 minutes from Orange's vibrant CBD, this property allows you to enjoy a quieter, more relaxed life on the land without a lot of the hard work and maintenance. Located at 305 Nancarrow Lane in Nashdale, this property offers a gorgeous farm cottage with views across the Towac Valley, along with substantial storage, sheds and cool rooms. With almost four acres of land, you are able to own your own slice of privacy and serenity, surrounded by natural bush land. Nestled among vineyards and cellar doors, the property is perfect for those looking for a weekender, an investment for an Air B'n'B styled property, or a comfortable and quiet home. Refurbished around 2013, the cottage is in good condition with a tiled roof and timber cladding, and takes full advantage of space. It has an open plan kitchen, living and dining area that are kept comfortable all year rounds by a reverse cycle split system air conditioner and a cosy wood fire heater. The timber kitchen features plenty of storage and is complete with modern Steele brushed appliances including range hood and dishwasher. Bright and full of light, the bedrooms are a great size and are ready to move straight into. The bathroom has a shower and bath, perfect for soaking and relaxing, along with a separate toilet meaning no more queues. The property is zoned as RU2 meaning it is a rural zone primarily intended to promote agricultural production and environmental protection, which makes it the ideal spot to maintain the rural landscape character of the land while allowing a range of compatible land uses. There are substantial sheds and cool rooms that offer a wide variety of opportunities including a home run business with storage and transport opportunities, or even leasing arrangement with existing businesses looking for that extra space. Facilities on site include a machinery shed, equipment storage shed, cold storage shed including cool rooms, and a rainwater tank plus pressure system. Long known for the rich agricultural produce from the region, Orange has come into its own as a gourmet food destination. Locals are spoilt for choice with nearby wineries and a thriving dining scene in town, and even a hatted restaurant. Orange has the quality amenities befitting a large country town of its size. A range of schools provide education options, health services are available at the Bloomfield campus and the city hosts a campus of Charles Sturt University. With all this at your doorstep there's always something new to explore in Orange.

