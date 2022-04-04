coronavirus,

There was more than 500 new cases in the Western NSW Local Health District to 4pm on April 3 including 1669 active cases in the Orange local government area. From the PCR tests in the region, there were 125 cases, while there were 402 from rapid antigen tests (RATs), for a total of 527 across the district. There was 15,572 new cases recorded across the entirety of NSW, with six lives lost. There are currently 1418 people in hospitals across NSW, while there are 56 people in ICU. There are 1669 active cases in the Orange local government area , 1298 in Bathurst, 44 in Oberon, 266 in Lithgow and 123 in Mid-Western (Mudgee). Further afield, there are 1504 cases in the Dubbo LGA, 436 in Parkes, 184 in Forbes and 109 in Cowra. Cases come as authorities begin to roll out a second booster for vulnerable groups with more than half a million Australians now dealing with COVID-19 infections. The number of active cases has climbed above the 500,000 mark for the first time since late-January, when the initial Omicron wave receded. Experts say a fourth jab will be critical in the effort to protect at-risk Australians ahead of winter, with a surge in cases of the virus and influenza looming. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/78bc4eef-97ac-4b33-95cb-2b6b0abfc095.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg