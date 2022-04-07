news, property, arbon neutral energy, solar, how to be more sustainable, live sustainably

With more Aussies now looking at how to be environmentally conscious, there has recently been a greater shift towards sustainability. You might be looking to make the move to becoming more sustainable, but don't know where to start ... Co-Founder and COO of Australian solar company Smart Energy, Jasper Boyschau, says, becoming more eco-friendly doesn't mean you need to change your whole lifestyle. "By making simple changes around the home, we can all contribute to making the environment cleaner and greener. Not only does it benefit our planet, but it can benefit our wallets too." For those looking to be more sustainable, Jasper has put together some practical tips to try at home. A simple way to start your sustainability journey is to make small changes in your daily life. Some smart, no-cost behavioural changes you can make around the household include: Families who switch to solar energy have the potential to save hundreds over the New Years break. On average, for a five kilowatt system, Australians can save up to $1,000 over the summer months and up to $2000 over the course of the year with solar power. Luckily in Australia we get sunshine all year around so you can take advantage of your solar system no matter the season. A 6.6kw solar system produces approximately 10,600 kwh a year, saving around 10.6 tonnes of cO2 emissions per year! Energy-efficient lightbulbs such as halogen incandescents, compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), and light emitting diodes (LEDs) typically use 25-80% less energy than traditional incandescents and can last 3-25 times longer. Installing energy-efficient light fixtures or bulbs around your home not only has a positive impact on the environment but also has a positive impact on your finances. According to the Australian Government, by replacing your home's five most frequently used light fixtures or bulbs with models that have earned the ENERGY STAR, you can save $75 each year. There are no excuses for using disposable materials in today's age. There are plenty of eco-friendly alternatives available and they are becoming more and more accessible each year. Whether it is paper and plastic plates and utensils, plastic wrapping, coffee cups, disposable nappies, there are now low-cost, sustainable alternatives for all of them. Use reusable coffee takeaway coffee cups, beeswax wrapping, durable, reusable picnicware, cloth napkins and cloth nappies to start living a more sustainable lifestyle. As simple as that. In your everyday life you can make the conscious decision to consume less - whether that be buying less food each week resulting in less food waste, or going without those unnecessary clothing purchases during sale season. Our current consumption habits are having a huge impact on the environment and are one of the main drivers in our current climate change crisis. When Aussies make the decision to consume less in their daily lives, they are taking steps towards living a sustainable lifestyle. Isn't it frustrating not knowing where your energy is coming from? It's easy for us all to get complacent with our electricity plan, but switching to a new, carbon neutral energy provider is an easy way to create a more sustainable household. There are lots of comparison websites out there to help you choose. Carbon neutral energy plans require no additional costs, and will reduce your carbon footprint drastically.

