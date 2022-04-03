coronavirus,

There has been over 600 new cases of COVID-19 identified across the Western NSW Local Health District. Picked up in the 24 hours to 4pm on April 2, the health district recorded 621 new cases of the virus, from 403 positive rapid antigen tests and 218 PCR tests. Those new cases tick Orange's total number of positive PCR results in the last month to over 1600. NSW Health's COVID-19 data shows there's been 1650 cases of COVID-19 - from over 5000 tests - picked up in Orange local government area in the last month from PCR tests. There's no record of the total positive number of RATs in that same time frame. Across the district and over the same month-long period, Cabonne had 123, Blayney 130, Bathurst 1305 and Dubbo 1473 positive PCR test results. State-wide, NSW has recorded 16,807 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on April 2. There are 1355 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 50 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on Saturday's report, when 1302 patients were being cared for with 47 in ICU. Of the new cases, 9671 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7136 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 96 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 60.3 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 49.5 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XyDK2mdecfTpQsAbSqFiUd/20e312e4-0fef-42a3-bef0-ed7e102cc957.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg