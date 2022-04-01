coronavirus,

Almost 5000 people across the Western NSW Local Health District have this week been managing COVID-19 symptoms at home as the state continues to learn to live with the virus. The Western NSW LHD revealed data on Friday showing just how this region is managing the virus. This week, hospitalisation numbers peaked at 41 while, at its worst level, there was also two people battling the virus in intensive care units across the district. There were 645 people treated in the COVID care in the community program while 4928 people, the district says, have managed their symptoms at home. Across the state, NSW has recorded 25,495 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday. There are 1345 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 43 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on Thursday's report, when 1326 patients were being cared for with 39 in ICU. Of the new cases, 15,172 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 10,323 came from PCR testing. Friday's increase in COVID cases comes as figures reported to the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee noted the number of daily COVID-19 cases across the country increased by more than 76 per cent between March 11 and March 23, while hospitalisations from the virus rose by almost 25 per cent in the same time period. However, in the two-week period, deaths were down by seven per cent, and the number of patients in ICU had decreased by five per cent nationally. In a statement, the committee said the increase was driven by a more transmissible sub-variant of Omicron. "These trends are aligned with the experience reported internationally," the statement said. "We also note forecasting which suggests this current wave will peak around mid-April in many jurisdictions." The committee also warned of challenges to the country's health system ahead of winter, when a further surge of coronavirus cases is expected. "These challenges are likely to be offset by increasing population level immunity from vaccination and natural infection and the availability of treatments, which will likely mitigate against high hospital demand," the committee said. "COVID-19 and influenza-related absenteeism in the health system will likely be significant."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/e2085298-a17f-4032-ad11-a8ef844599d7.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg