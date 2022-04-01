Our city's house prices keep surprising

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

As the construction of the city's sports precinct continues to draw closer, and developments continues to pop up all over Orange, it's hard not to think of this a progressive city. The former Summer Centre shopping centre, which will soon be known as The Village, is moving along as new tenants are confirmed and work at the site is well underway. It should come as no surprise then that house prices continue to be hot, even when there's talk of markets cooling down. March proved a strong month for real estate with record numbers of houses selling for $1 million plus. While COVID numbers continue to rise, I think we've come to terms with this virus being part of our daily lives, and now realise when you live in Orange there's still plenty to be grateful for.