news, local-news,

The future of the O'Brien Centre remains in limbo, with operators desperate for answers on whether they can remain at their current location in the Bloomfield Hospital precinct. The state government-owned land on which the centre has operated on from since 1998 is not for sale currently, but chair of the O'Brien Centre Jeff Nalder says his understanding is that it may be sold within the next 12 months, and the centre may have to move. "At the moment we don't really know what's going on. We just want to survive. "We're sort of there just waiting for something to happen," he said. The centre, a converted former transport shed, was started by Jim O'Brien as a place to come together. It now provides a safe environment for people with a mental illness to develop friendships and gain social and work skills, offering activities like art, music and gardening. Since the state government submitted plans to split the Bloomfield Hospital precinct in two, with an intention to sell the section the O'Brien Centre sits on, the centre had been offered two other possible relocation sites, both of which were deemed unsuitable. Mr Nalder says remaining in the current location would be the best option. "Where we are is ideal," he said. "We really need somewhere that is away from the main hospital, so people don't feel like they're just in another part of it." "People can come here and socialise - it's a laid relaxed, laid back sort of place that helps a lot of people. "We're very unique." Mr Nalder says the centre has approached local MPs to advocate on the centre's behalf. "We're waiting to see what they can do for us, so until we hear back from them we don't really know what's happening." He said the uncertainty is making it difficult to plan ahead. "We can't put in for grants or anything like that because we don't know if we're going to be there to do the improvements," he said. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/00d6e983-6101-4606-9f6e-1b01049d0e96.jpg/r0_426_5061_3285_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg