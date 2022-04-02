news, local-news, Orange, Orange Hospital, stroke team, Angel awards, angel initiative, gold status, world stroke organisation

KNOWN widely in the medical world as the 'Angel Awards', the stroke team at Orange Hospital have nabbed another top honour, showing they're worth their weight in shared gold. Divvying information into gold, platinum and diamond level awards for outstanding levels of stroke care, the World Stroke Organisation crunches medical statistics on a quarter-year basis. Calculating the most recent hospital data, the Orange Hospital crew appeared on the radar again - after taking out Gold Status toward the end of 2021, too. "We're very proud to see our stroke unit once again receive this well-deserved recognition," the hospital's general mamager, Catherine Nowlan said. "It is a tremendous reflection on the first-class care they, and our other clinical teams, provide for our patients." Optimum treatment time, coordinated care, appropriate scans and screening are all outcomes that teams need to demonstrate they've achieved to a high level of care, including the discharging of patients with medication in tow, to reduce further risk of stroke. Targets also involve the restoration of blood-flow to the brain - which is referred to as the first 'golden hour' of a stroke victim's arrival to hospital - which the team spilled over into a success rate of more than 50 per cent. "Stroke is a time-critical medical emergency which impacts the brain's blood supply [and] with each minute that goes by, more brain cells can be lost - increasing the risk of disability and death," the hospital's stroke director and neurologist, Dr Rami Haddad said. Dr Haddad said that 'acting swiftly' on the signs of stroke and receiving early treatment are crucial factors as well, with specialist teams juggling coordination and working under extreme time pressures. And, with the viral phenomenon having wreaked varying levels of havoc throughout hospitals and for its staff, the world-stretching Angels Awards have arrived at another appropriate time. "This has been our priority and particularly through such a challenging year in 2021 with extra demands on staffing and facilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr Haddad said. "[So] to be recognised globally again is wonderful." With arrival to hospital such a time-critical event following the onset of stroke, potential outcomes are more positive for every minute that isn't spared, with Dr Haddad reminding the community of what to do in the event. "Remember the FAST principle for recognising stroke symptoms," he said. "Face weakness, Arm weakness or Speech Disturbance means it's Time to call Triple Zero (000)." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

