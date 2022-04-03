news, local-news, Orange, WestWords, creating writing

TEENAGE creatives of Orange, whose writing brings pages to life, probably won't want to overlook this one. WestWords, a Sydney-based literary organisation, will roll into the city with a few professional writers to deliver a free, three-day workshop from April 11 to April 13 - the first week of the Easter school holidays. The 'Writers on the Road' program is targeting those aged 12 to 18 years of age, with spots allocated for 16 to 24 young people, who will work in three groups of roughly five to eight people. Each group will work alongside one of three award-winning writers - James Roy, Jane Burke and Phillip Gwynne - all of whom are successful authors currently working in support of the WestWords regional initiative. An online introductory and brainstorming session will be held one week prior to the group's arrival, where the teen participants will have the chance to throw ideas around and voice what they want to base the theme of their stories on. The end game is to have each young writers' stories published in an anthology, which is a collection of combined works, including their involvement in the online launch of its related podcast - which will be publicised in the first half of June, mid-year. Marang Gunya, Glenroi's community hub on Oxley Place, will host the three-day program from 9:30am to 3:15pm, which will involve a mix of group work, talks and workshops. Following this, completed pieces will have to be submitted by April 22, where the teenage participants will then receive feedback and edits by May 2. Design and printing for their stories will have an end date of June 3, where hardcopies of works will then be distributed back to participants prior to the online launch event by June 17. The program is also presented in partnership with Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, Orange Aboriginal Education Consultative Group, Create NSW and Office for Regional Youth. To register interest for the writing workshop, send an email including name, age and parent or carer information of the participant to author James Roy at james@westwords.com.au. For more information on the program, head online to the WestWords website. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY? Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/463c4b2f-9156-4faa-ba14-772e1dac7673.jpg/r74_0_1293_689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg