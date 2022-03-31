Earth First | Central west students striking for some climate action

community,

A rightfully frustrated group of school kids from Central West Leadership Academy turned out in protest for the Global Climate Strike on Friday, March 25. Hosted in Dubbo, this strike - part of the School Strike 4 Climate movement - included speeches brimming with resentment and disbelief. With statements like: "From a very young age, I thought the world was good... I've learnt earlier than I'd like that the world is evil, big corporations are greedy, and some people and generations are seen as disposable..." "Why are we spewing pollutants into the atmosphere when scientists have sounded the alarm for decades the harm it'll do to us? Why have you deferred this onto MY generation?" The kids are angry, as they should be, because we have collectively failed them. They want a future with meaningful, secure jobs and homes. This is not too much to ask, and yet the likelihood grows ever-smaller of this generation having a stable job and home in the midst of ecological collapse and runaway wealth disparity by 2050. We have seen biblical-like flooding up and down the eastern seaboard, not two years after catastrophic widespread bushfires ripped through these same geographies. In the past two weeks, the Arctic and Antarctic have experienced off-the-scales, beyond worst-case modelling heating of 30+ degrees Celsius. Tipping points and negative feedback loops have been triggered. Australia, as the driest permanently inhabited continent, is too vulnerable to water and food supply issues for us to pretend that we will come out of this century unscathed. And yet we must not accept defeat. Electoral voting is one of the democratic rights we must exercise in such times, but that is not all. Talk to your family, your neighbours, your community. And finally, be inspired by our pint-sized School Strikers and engage in the power of protest. Extinction Rebellion Central West has been staging small, peaceful protests outside of Andrew Gee's office in Orange every Saturday morning for the past month and we intend to do so up until the federal election. Join us!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/0e5110d8-8067-47bb-bbdc-ef269e6d33a5.jpg/r0_512_3885_2707_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg