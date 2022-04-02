news, local-news,

Domestic violence survivor and champion black belt martial artist Mel Thomas is on a mission to address Australia's epidemic of domestic violence. Drawing on her personal experience, the founder of the KYUP! project has spent the past nine years delivering workshop all over Australia aimed at empowering young people, and young women in particular, to champion their own safety. He workshops combine practical self defence tips in an environment that encourages young women to believe in themselves. "At the core of KYUP!'s programs is the need to ensure females know how to value and protect themselves," she said. With studies showing Australians living in regional, rural and remote communities are more likely to experience family and domestic violence than people living in major cities, Ms Thomas is heading to the Central West these school holidays to deliver a series of regional workshops, including two half day workshops at the Orange PCYC on Monday April 11. Ms Thomas says the aim of the workshops is to give girls and young women aged 12- 24, the skills they need to build confidence and to defend themselves if necessary. "Knowing your self-worth and that you can fight to defend yourself if you need to, is fun, safe and incredibly empowering," she said. "It's violence prevention education that goes beyond awareness into strong-hearted action." To register, go to www.kyupproject.com.au/holidayworkshops

