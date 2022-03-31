news, local-news, Colour City Creatives, Orange, Cornucopia Art Exhibition, Orange F.O.O.D Week

THEMED to coincide with the one of the city's biggest celebrations, local artworks will also be on the market during the first three-days of the Orange FOOD Week. Dubbed 'Cornucopia', meaning a supply 'good things in abundance', 11 artists from the Colour City Creatives group have designed pieces to present in their Cornucopia Art Exhibition from April 1 to April 3 - which are all created in line with their own take on the not-so-common word. "Our last exhibition was for the wine festival - we like to exhibit our work in conjunction with the Orange festivals," CCC president Jude Keogh said. "And this year's is a 'wonderful cornucopia of art'." With works across a range of mediums, Ms Keogh - a photographer and ceramic artist - says these will include abstract and contemporary paintings, artistic sculptural weaving, varying textiles, mixed media, photography and ceramics. "I have five pieces in this exhibition, which are pit fired and saggar fired stoneware," Ms Keogh said. "The type of clay is stoneware, but the way I fire it is more of an alternative type of firing rather than just the basic kiln [method]. The clay is wrapped in foil and kilned by adding various oxides and combustibles, which create different patterns and colours." Held from Friday, April 1 in Orange's Scout Hall on 94 Kite Street, all works displayed will be available for purchase until Sunday, April 3, with the CCC president hopeful the event will draw a crowd. "We're really encouraging people to come and support local artists, so put us on the list of things to do - because it'll be well worth it," Ms Keogh said. Exhibition opening hours are between 10am to 3pm on each day, with entry requiring a gold coin donation.

