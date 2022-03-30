coronavirus,

In the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday, there were 2479 current COVID cases in Orange. The Orange local government area remains the area with the highest number of active COVID cases. There were 2411 cases in Orange on the previous day. The Bathurst LGA has 1649 active cases, while in the Dubbo local government area it's 1531. Blayney has 251 active cases. NSW has recorded 25,235 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1,301 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 46 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1,283 patients were being cared for with 53 in ICU. Of the new cases, 15,365 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 9,870 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 96 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 59.7 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 49.3 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

