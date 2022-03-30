sport, local-sport,

Bloomfield Oval played host to the best of the best in the under 15s Orange District Cricket Association competition as Kinross Heat and Cavaliers 15s battled it out in the grand final. Kinross were off to a decent start with a 29-run opening stand before Lachlan Trefry ran out Charlie Miller for 11. 1/29 became 2/31 before Ashton Nock hung around with Robert Heath in a 24-run partnership. The introduction of Will Baker changed the course of the game though as the youngster scored four wickets including the impressive Heath for 34. Baker's amazing spell brought Kinross to 7/73 with Ryan Baker grabbing the last wickets in 2/3 haul as Kinross reached 9/82 from their 30 overs. Cavaliers put the pads on with openers Zac Owens and that man again, Will Baker, falling just shy of a half-century opening partnership with Baker (14) gone at 1/49. Owens continued to go about his business though as he produced on of the best performances of his season with 46 runs off 54 balls. The opener came close to carrying his bat before Charlie Miller broke through at 2/82. Miller secured another wicket to finish with 2/6 but it was all too late as Centenary Cup hero Cooper Pullen (15*) scored the winning runs after 16.4 overs. Saturday's grand final victory capped off an impressive bowling season for Baker, collecting 11 wickets at an average of 4.3. Cooper Pullen had an outstanding 2021 and 2022 with the bat, recording 314 runs at 78.5 with his highest score of 52 coming against Orange City Gladiators in round 12. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

