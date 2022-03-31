news, local-news,

The last Millthorpe Markets was in December of 2019 when COVID-19 was nothing more than a sore throat in Wuhan. Fast forward past the four lost markets and the Millthorpe Markets are back in business, and they're bringing a few local enterprises with them. At the start of 2020 Vittoria Road resident Su Roebuck was sitting down with friends and enjoying a few glasses of wine when the idea was born to turn her friendly gift packs of tasty granola into a full blown enterprise. "For years I've been making little gift packs of granola for hampers for family and friends at Christmas," she said. "Then a friend Joel Stewart suggested that I turn it into a full blown business declaring that I'll be the cook while he does the books." That business though did take a bit of a holiday when the lockdowns began and it wasn't until August of 2020 that Granudie was officially born. "The name is a cheeky take on the fact that the granola is tasty naked and delicious dressed up," she said. With flavours including Blueberry and Lemon, Cardamom and Tahini, Peanut Butter and Cranberry and Chai the flavours aren't your supermarket staples. "Granola is a really competitive market so we're trying to change people's perception of granola from just being for breakfast to being good for cheese platters, cheesecake bases and crumble toppings,' she said. Other local businesses to appear at the Millthorpe Markets include Kyona Alpacas, Nutrimetics Millthorpe and Everything Equine Millthorpe. Granudie Granola can also be found at Ironbark Espresso Bar in Blayney or online at www.granudie.com.au. Entry to the Millthorpe Markets is $5 (Under 12s are free) and parking organisers will be active all day directing traffic. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/b6c39ebe-6eb9-4556-a311-18e7cfd6db5e.JPG/r0_394_6000_3784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg