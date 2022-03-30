news, local-news, Cabonne

TEMPERATURES have dropped across the Central West, with water-related fun dropping on the list of top outdoor activities, too. With the seasonal change well and truly here, Cabonne Council released the shire's closure dates across its seven public swimming pools, with some of the small towns already wrapping business up until the next bout of warm weather. Public pools in Canowindra, Cudal, Manildra, Molong and Eugowra have already stopped operating, with the two remaining pools, each in Cumnock and Yeoval, to become non-operational as of Thursday, March 31. November will see the start of the next swimming season arrive again, with re-opening dates to be confirmed by council later in the year. For further updates across the Cabonne Shire, head to the council's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/984eaddc-4bbb-4916-9454-ff23a94b34eb.jpg/r21_0_1148_637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg