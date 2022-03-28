subscribers-only,

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city. On Friday Jude was at the Seniors Showcase, held at the Function Centre. She also went to a High Impact Barefoot Bowls social night. Jude then went to an exhibition opening for William Kentridge at the Art Gallery, followed by a comedy night at Factory Expresso. On Saturday Carla went to some open gardens held at Tormaline Park. She also went to Harmony Day celebrations at the South Court. Carla was also at the Orange District Cricket Presentation and an Orange City Hockey Reunion. On Sunday Carla went along to a New Residents Lunch, held at the Greenhouse, and was also at the top of Mount Canobolas for the annual Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/79135d10-6c3a-427b-b8ce-2ce704fc60fc.jpg/r0_157_5568_3303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg