Peter Schafer had adult passengers in his car when he was stopped by police in Orange
A disqualified driver who had two adult passengers in his car has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Peter William Schafer, 54, of Moad Street, was driving a Mitsubishi Magna along Byng Street at 10.10am on January 25, 2022, when police stopped him for a random breath test.
He produced a negative breath test.
However, checks revealed his licence was disqualified on January 10, 2022, for driving with a drug in his system.
Schafer was not present in court for sentencing but said he would plead guilty.
Acting Magistrate Mary Ryan convicted Schafer and disqualified Schafer's driver's licence for a further six months.
Ms Ryan also fined him $150.
