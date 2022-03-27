news, local-news,

A disqualified driver who had two adult passengers in his car has been convicted in Orange Local Court. Peter William Schafer, 54, of Moad Street, was driving a Mitsubishi Magna along Byng Street at 10.10am on January 25, 2022, when police stopped him for a random breath test. He produced a negative breath test. However, checks revealed his licence was disqualified on January 10, 2022, for driving with a drug in his system. Schafer was not present in court for sentencing but said he would plead guilty. Acting Magistrate Mary Ryan convicted Schafer and disqualified Schafer's driver's licence for a further six months. Ms Ryan also fined him $150.

