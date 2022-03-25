news, local-news,

Both lanes of the Great Western Highway through Mount Victoria will reopen to traffic in time for the weekend rush after crews worked around the clock to repair extensive flood damage. Acting Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the highway pavement had been repaired near Fairy Bower Road and the slope had been stabilised following a landslip at the start of March due to the unprecedented flooding. The same landslip will keep the electric train service over the mountains closed until April. "Crews have been working hard to restore full access and connectivity to the road network through the Blue Mountains and they have done an incredible job to complete this work so quickly," Mr Toole said. Both lanes of the highway through Mount Victoria have been open since 3am on Friday, March 25. However, a 40 km/h speed limit will remain for traffic in both lanes across the weekend. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the Great Western Highway is a vital freight and tourist link between Sydney and western NSW and is also an important local road for Blue Mountains residents. "I know all road users will welcome the reopening of both lanes after such an extreme weather event, Mr Farraway said. Further significant rain is forecast in the Blue Mountains over coming days, with some Katoomba expected to receive as much as 60mm of rain in the coming four days. In the event of heavy rain, intermittent short single lane closures may take place for crews to inspect the road. Orange will see some of that rain, with around 20mm on the radar from Saturday through to Monday. There's a top of 19 degrees expected for the colour city on Saturday, with a top of 20 to round out the weekend on Sunday. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

