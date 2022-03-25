Good news: revamp for building at city's gateway

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

The old empty Bunning site has become somewhat of an eyesore for Orange although it must be said its owner Sentinel Homemaker has done its best to address this. Sentinel most recently had pinned its hopes on a car dealership utilising the space. However when that didn't materialise, the company now seems to have struck a preliminary deal which will see four retailers move into the cavernous space. Orange is arguably one of the prettiest city's in the region so having a large empty building so close to the heart of the city has been unfortunate. We certainly live in a prosperous city with so much to offer, attracting more retailers and utilising existing infrastructure can only be a good thing. Let's hope the arrival of new retailers is an indication that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that the retail sector can prosper and overcome the difficulties of the past two years.