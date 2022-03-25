sport, local-sport,

There's an air of positivity at Sir Neville Howse Stadium as the Orange Eagles prepare for their home season opener against Moss Vale. Last year's Waratah Men's Youth League 2 saw the side finish 5th before COVID cancelled competition with their final fixture a 81-71 win over St George Saints. With the majority of the squad playing together through the junior grades, there's a familiarity of style within the 23s side. One of those juniors is point-guard Clary Annis-Brown and has considerable experience playing against Moss Vale. "Over the years I've played them a lot but only once in this competition," he said. "From last year's game they've got some great shooters, they'll be a pretty good side." "(We just) have to go through our plays and get everything set." For Annis-Brown, his team's goals are simple. "Win as much as we can and have some fun while we're doing it," he stated. And after two COVID interrupted seasons, the youngster hopes Orange's basketball fraternity will come out in high numbers for the first round. "It's very good (to have a home game), it'll be a good start to the season," he said with a smile. "This game we should have a good turnout, hopefully we fill the stadium." Similar to Annis-Brown, post-player Andrew Gogala has been an Eagle junior for a long time and finished with 121 points last season in his first year of 23s. "It was a higher level (of basketball), it's just what you expect," he said. Leading Waratah League player Kobe Mansell will also feature this weekend after an incredibly dominant 2021. Mansell led the competition in points with 327 and averaged 32.7 for the season. He also led the leaderboard in free throw points made (89) and two points made (86). To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/38affd90-91f6-4982-b2f5-fe9de4cb136c.jpg/r0_684_4032_2962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg