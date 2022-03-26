news, local-news,

Classical music concerts have a bit of a reputation as serious, adults-only affairs, but a performance in Orange next month will turn that idea on its head. Bach in the Gardens on the first day of the Easter school holidays, April 11, is a free classical music performance especially for kids. Held at the Clover Hill Function Centre in the Orange Botanic Gardens, organisers say it will be a relaxed, fun and family-friendly event that will include instrumental demonstrations and a chance to speak with the performers and ask questions. The event will run for a child-friendly 45 minutes. Co-director of the Sydney Bach Society, Aristea Mellos, said the concert will include classical favourites from composers including Bach, Huw Belling, Diogenio Bigaglia, Archangelo Corelli and George Frideric Handel. The show is the final stop on the Sydney Bach Society's "Bach in the Garden" tour of the Central West, which will also include concerts at Mudgee's Rosby Wines, and in the open air teahouse at Cowra's Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre. It follows a series of family-friendly concerts by the Sydney Bach Society in the Calyx in Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens last year. "The Bach in the Gardens tour takes the premise of the Calyx matinée concerts: short, free, family friendly events, and makes the series mobile," Ms Mellos said. "It celebrates the sublime union of classical music and the raw beauty of Australia's dramatic rural landscapes. "We want to reimagine the ways in which our vital green spaces in regional towns throughout NSW can act as gathering places to share the joy of live performance," she said. Admission is free but families need to register here. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

