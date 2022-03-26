news, local-news, Orange Regional Gallery, William Kentridge

WITH the South African artist's resume running 15 pages in length, it leaves little wonderment as to why the city's regional gallery has eagerly awaited its Autumn exhibition. An internationally acclaimed artist, William Kentridge will be hosted by the Orange Regional Gallery, exhibiting a large-scale, eight-screen video installation titled I am not me, the horse is not mine for a three month period, with its official opening on Friday evening, March 25. Before moving to Griffith University Art Museum in Queensland, the city's exhibition coincides with one of the city's biggest and busiest festivals, with Mayor Jason Hamling saying this will be an opportunity for residents and visitors to experience a major work by a global art phenomenon. "This extraordinary exhibition will be a drawcard for the gallery during [Orange] F.O.O.D Week, as well as bringing people from all over the Central West to experience it while it is on display in Orange," Cr Hamling said. "Our regional galleries do a fantastic job of bringing a diverse range of exhibitions out into our communities and when the opportunity comes along to view works of this calibre by such an influential artist, you can't miss it." Gifted to the Art Gallery of New South Wales in 2017 by Anita and Luca Belgiorno-Nettis, its said to be the artist's "most significant work" in an Australian museum collection. Mr Kentridge's installation will showcase archival video, live action, stop-motion animation and a soundtrack by a well-known South African composer, Philip Miller. While collections from the artist can be found in major museums across the world - with New York, London and Paris to name but a few - a documentary on the artist will also be screened alongside his works in Orange, which will be opened by the Art Gallery of NSW's director, Dr Michael Brand at 6pm on Friday night, March 25. The following morning on Saturday, March 26, I am not me, the horse is not mine will be coupled with a floor talk at 11am by the same gallery's senior curator of modern and contemporary international arts, Nicholas Chambers. Both of these events are at no cost to those wishing to attend, though spaces are limited. Tickets can be booked online through the eventbrite website. The ORG will host the exhibition until June 26, with the gallery open between the hours of 10am to 4pm each day. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

