'Newstead House' set to be a game-changer for Gowrie NSW

NEW PURPOSE: Orange's historic Newstead House has been restored and reimagined as Gowrie NSW's latest learning centre. Photo: Supplied Gowrie NSW continues to set the standard when it comes to early education with the non-profit organisation set to open the doors to it latest learning centre. Located in the heart of Orange's CBD at 47-49 Hill Street, 'Newstead House' has been gorgeously and methodically renovated and restored to deliver an early childhood setting unlike any other. CEO of Gowrie NSW, Nicole Jones, said throughout the process, they had been committed to retaining the heritage features of the building during refurbishments, as well as maintaining the magnificent park-like gardens, which delivers the children a natural outdoor play area that is simply stunning. The facilities at Newstead House will join a number of Gowrie NSW services in the Central West region, with Ms Jones saying Gowrie NSW remained dedicated to local communities and families. "Our community commitment remains in staying local and providing exciting opportunities for families and for careers in early childhood," she said. "At our Dubbo, Kelso and Bathurst centres, we employ locally, and that is part of our commitment through this process."

FRESH OPPORTUNITIES: Gowrie NSW's latest learning centre will be a 90 place service servicing children from birth through to five years. Photo: Supplied 'Newstead House' has been an integral part of the Orange community for generations, with the historic 1890 landmark property overseeing many changes and owners throughout its history. The Early Education, Care and Preschool will be a 90 place service for children from birth through to five years.

With a piazza and fully restored skylight in the original ballroom, the restoration has brought light and warmth into the magnificent space, resulting in the perfect area for children and educators to gather and connect. Ms Jones said that the team were looking forward to meeting families at their upcoming 'Story Time in the Park'. "We will be having 'Storytime in the Park' in Cook Park on April 22 and 29, with plenty of stories, puppets, picnic blankets to sit on, and more," she said. "It's aimed at those on the waiting list for 'Newstead House', but anyone is welcome, and it's the perfect opportunity to speak to our educators about what services we can provide." While children and families from across Orange will benefit from the new centre, with opportunities for teachers and educators to be part of the Newstead team. Gowrie NSW is currently recruiting dedicated professionals to join their team and enjoy a centre that will have a focus on visual arts, pedagogical leadership and sustainable practices. Gowrie NSW is offering generous packages for the right candidates including above award salary, paid breaks, RDO's, paid study leave, professional development, and more.

For more information about Gowrie NSW, visit www.gowriensw.com.au.