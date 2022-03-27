sport, local-sport,

She's tried her hand at football, swimming and even gave softball a try, but there's just something about martial arts that keeps Amber Beehag coming back for more. The Cudal woman first started to learn the craft at just three years old and took part in her first MMA bout as soon as she turned 18. After COVID wreaked havoc with the sport for the past two years, the 21-year-old is finally set for a return to the cage when she takes on fellow amateur Melita Wilson during a fight night in Goulburn. "I've been really lucky that I've had the opportunity to play heaps of sports as a kid. It's all you know when you start doing it from so young," Beehag said. "I haven't been in any competitive setting for a couple of years with COVID. We had our first comp a couple of weeks ago in Bathurst and that was the first entry back into it. "I'm just really excited to get in there. It's like everyone who has been playing footy all season and they get to the grand final. This is my grand final going into the cage." Beehag's family were running a training centre in Orange at the time COVID hit, but as a result, had to close down. But that didn't mean they eased up on her workouts. "It got to the point where me and dad were training in the driveway," she added. "He'd make me run laps of the block and come back and hit pads, then another lap of the block and hit pads again. "I was lucky that my dad's my coach so we were still able to train every day, but not having the whole team there was pretty rough." Beehag was meant to have a fight last year, but ended up suffering a bad shoulder injury which required a few months of physiotherapy. Something that helped her get through those rough periods was the support from the people of Cudal. "The community there is amazing," Beehag added. "They're very much a rugby, cricket and soccer community, so when we opened a gym out there, they were probably thinking 'what are these guys doing cuddling in pyjamas'. "We've had heaps of support and the locals jump in. It's like a little family. As soon as someone wants to have a crack with something, the whole town jumps behind them." While the card that Beehag will be fighting on is strictly for amateurs, she has her sights set much higher than that. "Yes, absolutely," she said when asked if going pro one day was a goal for her. "My dad is a pro MMA fighter and martial arts is in the family and I'm going to try and go all the way with it. I'm lucky that I've had the opportunity to start it off young." Beehag's fight will take place on April 9 at the Veolia Arena.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/7f0261da-b3ba-46d7-865b-0607cd27842d.JPG/r111_361_4628_2913_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg