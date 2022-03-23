coronavirus,

COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Western NSW, with an additional 873 cases recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday. The cases were identified through 275 PCR tests and 598 rapid antigen tests (RATs). There were 24,115 positive results notified in NSW in the same reporting period. Five people - three women and two men - died. Two people were aged in their 80s, two people were aged in their 90s and one person was aged 100. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 220,648 active cases across NSW. Of those active cases, 1700 were in the Orange local government area. This was an increase of 211 from Monday. Orange overtook Bathurst to have the highest cases numbers in the Central West. Bathurst lGA recorded 1595 cases, up 21 from the previous day. There were 1025 cases in the Dubbo LGA, 742 in Lithgow, 505 in the Mid-Western Regional LGA (Mudgee), and 66 in Oberon. Apart from Lithgow, active cases were up from the previous day in all of those LGAs. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/6PrrPicrXL4mBQz5vb3kqV/1d86161e-0c54-4bec-bb9e-51f845c19bbc.jpg/r3_245_4798_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg