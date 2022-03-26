Orange Tree Change, employment, education, family, community, lifestyle

Situated at the foot of Mount Canobolas, the name Orange is synonymous with a sumptuous Shiraz or a crisp Sauvignon Blanc, and while wine may be a big draw card for Orange, there is much more on offer in the Cabonne region. There is a laid back feeling that you simply can't ignore when you make the tree change to regional NSW. Yet, while many people talk about all the extra free time they will have, they quickly fill their time with a range of hobbies, events and cultural activities. You simply can't ignore the wealth of things to do in the local community. Before you know it, you and your family will be playing sport, taking in the amazing arts and theatre shows that are on offer, and devouring the delicious fresh food and wine that the region is famous for. Orange is known as a very "hands on" city, and it shows with the strength in employment. Major industries include healthcare and social needs, hospitality and mining, while agriculture, forestry and fishing are also among the big employers in the Orange region. The average income of $56,000 per year, when coupled with affordable housing, short work commutes and a great lifestyle, mean Orange is simply an amazing place to live. Education is one of the major factors that families consider when they are looking at moving, and Orange can boast a strong history of excellence for educational services. Whether it is early childhood, primary and secondary schools, or tertiary education, Orange has a long list of quality service providers, both private and public, and is home to the always improving campus of Charles Sturt University Schools of Dentistry and Health Science. A big advantage for Orange is its access to a wide range of health and medical services. From private and public hospitals, to mental health clinics and specialty services, Orange has the infrastructure available to care for you and your family.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/34d9eb7c-60a7-4bcd-8448-ff276e1c1f93.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

You couldn't ask for more

TEMPTING: Orange is becoming known as the region's "food capital" with it's amazing wines fused with it's gourmet restaurant and cafe culture. Photo: File. Postcode: 2800

Population: 44,990

Distance from Sydney: 254km (3 hours, 40 minutes) Situated at the foot of Mount Canobolas, the name Orange is synonymous with a sumptuous Shiraz or a crisp Sauvignon Blanc, and while wine may be a big draw card for Orange, there is much more on offer in the Cabonne region. CULTURE: A blend of art, history, sport and community has been a common thread throughout Orange's history. Photo: File Lifestyle There is a laid back feeling that you simply can't ignore when you make the tree change to regional NSW. Yet, while many people talk about all the extra free time they will have, they quickly fill their time with a range of hobbies, events and cultural activities. You simply can't ignore the wealth of things to do in the local community. Before you know it, you and your family will be playing sport, taking in the amazing arts and theatre shows that are on offer, and devouring the delicious fresh food and wine that the region is famous for. Employment Orange is known as a very "hands on" city, and it shows with the strength in employment. Major industries include healthcare and social needs, hospitality and mining, while agriculture, forestry and fishing are also among the big employers in the Orange region. The average income of $56,000 per year, when coupled with affordable housing, short work commutes and a great lifestyle, mean Orange is simply an amazing place to live. A big advantage for Orange is its access to a wide range of health and medical services. Education Education is one of the major factors that families consider when they are looking at moving, and Orange can boast a strong history of excellence for educational services. Whether it is early childhood, primary and secondary schools, or tertiary education, Orange has a long list of quality service providers, both private and public, and is home to the always improving campus of Charles Sturt University Schools of Dentistry and Health Science. Health A big advantage for Orange is its access to a wide range of health and medical services. From private and public hospitals, to mental health clinics and specialty services, Orange has the infrastructure available to care for you and your family. SHARE