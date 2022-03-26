tree change, real estate, living, housing, investment

Settled in the 1820s for its promising agricultural land, Orange has long been associated with gourmet food and fine wines. Named after William, Prince of Orange, the city has a modern vibrancy about it that is uniquely matched the numerous historical sandstone buildings, many which have been turned into upmarket restaurants and cafes. Orange is a great place to live with something on offer for everyone including strong employment, high levels of education choices, outstanding health facilities, endless sporting options, access to the arts including theatre, music and galleries, and numerous social venues where you can enjoy the finer things in life. Real estate prices have risen sharply over the past two years throughout the COVID pandemic, however this is something most areas have experienced and is beginning to settle back into a normal trend. NSW Valuer General David Parker said the high level of interest from metropolitan buyers seeking alternative lifestyle options in regional areas had helped pushed values up. "The residential market has experienced a continuing trend of buyers focusing on regional areas in search of greater affordability and preferred lifestyle options," he said. "This green-change, tree-change, sea-change and ski-change has been exacerbated by greater employer flexibility in work locations as a result of home working during COVID." With the average household income between $78,000 to $130,000 per year, Orange is still affordable and has a wide range of housing options available. According to realestateview.com.au data, currently the median purchase price of a home is $605,000, up from $500,000 in March 2021. Renting a house will set you back $480 per week, up from $420 at the same time last year. If you're looking for something smaller, especially as a first home buyer or retirees looking to downsize, the median price of a unit in Orange is $380,000, while renting a unit costs on average $360 per week. Ages Households Occupancy Occupations (top five)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/053e0bc9-9677-46a4-9938-cae43642286a.jpg/r0_205_4256_2610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Something for everyone

POPULAR DESTINATION: Orange grows in popularity, not only as a destination for wine and food lovers, but for people looking for a permanent change. Photo: Shutterstock Settled in the 1820s for its promising agricultural land, Orange has long been associated with gourmet food and fine wines. Named after William, Prince of Orange, the city has a modern vibrancy about it that is uniquely matched the numerous historical sandstone buildings, many which have been turned into upmarket restaurants and cafes.

Orange is a great place to live with something on offer for everyone including strong employment, high levels of education choices, outstanding health facilities, endless sporting options, access to the arts including theatre, music and galleries, and numerous social venues where you can enjoy the finer things in life. Real estate prices have risen sharply over the past two years throughout the COVID pandemic, however this is something most areas have experienced and is beginning to settle back into a normal trend.

NSW Valuer General David Parker said the high level of interest from metropolitan buyers seeking alternative lifestyle options in regional areas had helped pushed values up. "The residential market has experienced a continuing trend of buyers focusing on regional areas in search of greater affordability and preferred lifestyle options," he said. "This green-change, tree-change, sea-change and ski-change has been exacerbated by greater employer flexibility in work locations as a result of home working during COVID." With the average household income between $78,000 to $130,000 per year, Orange is still affordable and has a wide range of housing options available. According to realestateview.com.au data, currently the median purchase price of a home is $605,000, up from $500,000 in March 2021. Renting a house will set you back $480 per week, up from $420 at the same time last year. If you're looking for something smaller, especially as a first home buyer or retirees looking to downsize, the median price of a unit in Orange is $380,000, while renting a unit costs on average $360 per week. Orange at a glance Ages Under 18: 28 per cent



19 - 30: 13 per cent

19 - 30: 13 per cent 31 - 40: 13 per cent

41 - 50: 13 per cent

Over 50: 33 per cent Households

Couples with children: 41.7 per cent

Couples with children: 41.7 per cent Couples with no children: 37.6 per cent

Single parent: 19.4 per cent

Other: 1.3 per cent Occupancy

Owns outright: 29 per cent

Owns outright: 29 per cent Purchasing: 32 per cent

Renting: 36 per cent

Other: 3 per cent Occupations (top five)

Professional

Trades Clerical Community and Personal Service

Labourer SHARE