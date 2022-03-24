news, local-news,

A supervising driver has appeared in Orange Local Court after the learner driver he was overseeing crashed into two parked cars. Darryll Jefferis, 41, of Hill Street, returned a mid-range alcohol reading during a hospital blood test while being treated for head lacerations following the crash. According to police, Jefferis was seated beside a male learner driver in a black Commodore ute at 9.20pm on September 23, 2021. The vehicle was travelling north from Moulder Street into Clinton Street at 30 kilometres per hour. The ute lost traction as it turned into Clinton Street and the front of the vehicle hit two parked vehicles and pushed them onto the nature strip and footpath. Jefferis had some minor bleeding to his forehead when the police arrived and they smelt alcohol due to an open drink in the ute that had spilt as a result of the crash. Jefferis returned a positive breath test at the scene but was taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital for medical treatment. His head was bleeding in several places with each cut about three to four centimetres long. While at the hospital he gave a blood sample that returned a mid-range reading of 0.083. Acting magistrate Mary Ryan convicted Jefferis in Orange Local Court on Monday. "You cannot drink when you drive, you know that, you cannot drink when you supervise someone, having said that you have now done the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program." She fined him $800, disqualified his driver's licence for three months and placed him on a 12-month interlock order.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/3fe6d559-231c-42da-9dec-b8386e2d160e.jpg/r11_255_4885_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg