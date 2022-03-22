news, local-news,

FORMER Channel 8 cameraman Doug Spicer and production team member John Morrell will feature at the first History Alive meeting after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. The meeting, to be held on Wednesday night (March 23) at the Senior Citizens Centre, will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Channel 8 television station going on air in March 1962. Mr Spice and Mr Morrell, who worked in various roles including studio floor, control room, making commercials, and the production of live news, will be accompanied by projected images from the CWD Negative Collection and other sources. As well, manager of the Orange Regional Museum, Mary-Liz Andrews, will give a brief talk about the museum's recently acquired collection of Channel 8 news, current affairs and sports footage . The meeting will start at 6.30 for 7pm. Entry for members is $4 and for non-members it is $6. It will be followed by a light supper supplied by members. If you would like to attend contact Liz Edwards on 0408 390 918

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/41a407fe-38ba-4049-a656-85697c6d8453.jpg/r0_37_609_381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg