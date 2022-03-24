news, property, British Paints, paint colour, guide, diy home, home update, choosing paint, house paint

Some home renovation and DIY tasks can be tricky and time consuming, making it easy to put them off. Painting is one of the cheapest and easiest home improvement projects, so whether you've been dreaming of updating your home office or would love a bright pop of colour on your front door, there's a perfect paint colour waiting. To help you get started, British Paints has shared their top colour tips to create much-needed change in your home. It's important to take stock of the lighting in your home when selecting a new paint colour. To get started, first figure out whether the room you're painting is south or north-facing. Each will look best with different paint colours to compensate for the natural light they receive. In Australia, north-facing rooms tend to receive more natural sunlight. These rooms are well suited to cool colours like grey, blue, or green, as well as white paints with cool undertones, which will help you create a crisp, modern look. In comparison, south-facing rooms can be underlit as they might not receive as much natural light. These spaces are well suited to warm colours like yellow, peach, pink and red, which will help add warmth and cosy vibes. Or, if you're opting for a shade of white, go for an option with a warm undertone. Consider the paint colour and how it will work with the existing elements in your home like floorings, curtains, and furniture. Flooring or curtains can be expensive things to change, so it pays to ensure that the colour you're painting your walls matches well with what's already there. You might also have a statement piece of furniture in your home that you'd like to hero. Whether it's a beautiful velvet couch, bold piece of artwork or vintage desk, it's important to think about how a new paint colour could complement your existing furniture. If you're feeling stuck, neutral shades, like beige and taupe, are the most versatile of all colours and make a great canvas for any style. They're the ideal option if you're looking for a shade that will stand the test of time, match in well with your existing home or are looking to sell in the future. Inspiration can be found anywhere! "Bring the outside in" is a popular adage for colour schemes so why not take a walk outside and use your local area as a guide. Choosing colours such as 'Green Life' or 'Blue Forge' will help create a welcoming atmosphere for you to relax and unwind. Alternatively, if you have a favourite piece of artwork on your wall or item of clothing in your wardrobe, then you might be able to find a fun colour idea here. Whether you decide to go bold with a shade like 'Red Alert' or look on the bright side with a tone like 'Happy Home', you'll love the impact of introducing some colour into your space. If you're still struggling for inspiration, remember that it's okay to ask for help. British Paints has recently launched a free, online colour wall assistant. This handy digital helper practically holds your hand through the process of settling on a colour choice, and even suggests on-trend colour options for you to choose from! Remember, there is no such thing as too many sample pots! Once you have a few favourite colours in mind, pick up three or four different sample pots so you can test colours out in your space. Instead of painting directly on to your walls, paint a piece of white A4 paper and use Blu Tack to adhere to the wall. Ensure you observe the colours multiple times throughout the day. Paint can appear very different in different lighting, so you want to make sure you will love your chosen colour no matter when you're in the room. Once satisfied with your choice, starting small on a feature wall or door gives you the freedom to see if you're happy with the results or change direction if needed.

