news, local-news,

Twelve months ago Bob Merrell was, in his own words, "at death's door." The 76-year-old Orange man had been diagnosed with colon cancer just months earlier and was told by doctors at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital the tumours were growing so quickly that there was nothing they could do for him. Back home, he spoke to Dr Rob Zielinski, a medical oncologist and Director of the Clinical Trials Unit (CTU) at Orange Health Service. Established in 2017, the CTU conducts trials of new drugs, saving regional cancer patients from having to travel to Sydney. He was offered, and took, a place in a clinical trial of a new chemotherapy drug. Seven months later, Mr Merrell has seen a huge turn around in his health. "I've gone from a virtual write-off, to 37 percent on my cancer markers, which is absolutely phenomenal," he said. "I do blood tests and cancer markers every second month and so far it's going really well. "I've got two more treatments to go and an operation and hopefully I'll be good for quite some time. "I'll have a few more years." Mr Merrell's voice fills with emotion when he speaks about the staff at the CTU. "The help and the people out there. You've got no idea." Mr Merrell says it's also hugely gratifying to know that being part of the trial could help others. "If this is successful - a lot of lives are going to be saved." To show their support for the CTU, and for Mr Merrell (a long-term member and former president of the Orange Lapidary and Mineral Club) fellow Lapidary Club member Pam Montgomery and her husband Ross will hold an open garden fundraiser at their Lidster property this Saturday March 26. Tormaline Park at 1134 Cargo Rd will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm, with visitors able to enjoy a walk though their award winning water-wise native garden that spans four acres. Entry is $10 and morning and afternoon tea will be available for $5. All funds raised go to the Cruisin' Along Trek, an annual road trip by the Rotary Club of Orange Daybreak that supports the CTU. Last year's Trek raised $60,000 for the unit. The money will help fund additional staff for the CTU, allowing more trials to open and more patients like Mr Merrell to be involved with potentially life-prolonging therapies. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/77240d2c-40d8-4c4f-afc0-4d68d5bbe113.jpg/r0_151_5568_3297_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg