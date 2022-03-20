news, local-news,

On dining tables, kitchen benches and in classrooms the first drafts of some monumental hay bale sculptures, farm art and scarecrows are being sketched out for the 2022 Sculptures by the Bush competition. Without neither COVID-19 restrictions or the drought to deal with, this year the competition's conditions are looking fantastic. Registrations close on Monday April 4 and the competition again has three different classifications including the Hay Bale Art Challenge, a Farm Art Challenge and the Scarecrow Competition. Hay Bale Art Challenge: The Hay Bale Challenge is for sculptures primarily out of hay while using a variety of artistic resources such as paint, cardboard, fabric, wood and other recycled materials. Previous entries have ranged from large artworks with multiple hay bales to simple artworks with one or two bales. Farm Art Challenge: The Farm Art Challenge is any sculpture or artwork made out of any farm related resources that isn't primarily hay bales. This can be corrugated iron, wire, wood, old machinery etc. The opportunities are endless. Scarecrow Challenge: Create your best scarecrow or series of themed scarecrows, perfect for those residents who live in town and don't have as much space. This year the judging will be held on the first day of the competition on April 9 with the popular people's choice taking place over Facebook and closing on April 19. To register head to: https://www.blayney.nsw.gov.au/our-community/events/sculptures-by-the-bush/sculptures-by-the-bush

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/cb18e09b-f96f-45a1-9e36-2c0138c17951.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg