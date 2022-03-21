comment,

Surely it is time to create more dams. These floods keep coming and causing death and devastation. Having more dams means that rivers will still flow in the dry times but there needs to be catchment for these catastrophic wet times. Greening Australia is possible if the water is utilised properly. If the water is saved, the bush can be greener and the farmland the same. The water is wasted during these dreadful floods and as we have seen causes untold heartache to so many. Houses should never be built in the flood zones. Do we really have to be a land of droughts and flooding rains? We can have control over this but just need the have the courage to try something new. Why not be a land of great lakes? To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/18e96f69-584b-4f09-8f66-3f1b19ac2cfa.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg