An art exhibition looking at the effects and experiences of the COVID-19 lockdown and featuring art from across the Central West opened in Bathurst on Saturday. While the World Waits exhibition was opened by Regional Arts NSW's CEO Dr Tracey Callinan, at Tremain's Mill. The exhibition featured the works of 20 artists, and how they responded to original music reflecting on the challenging and changing times the industry has experienced over the past two years. It features the works of artists from across the Central West, including Orange, Bathurst and Cowra. "The last two years have been tough in the arts. Lockdowns and loss of work ran right across all artforms. Live shows took a hammering," said exhibition curator. Arts OutWest's Steven Cavanagh. "We wanted to help by creating opportunities for those most affected. "Last year Arts OutWest commissioned 15 Central West songwriters to each write a track reflecting their experiences of 2020. Then we opened the conversation up to visual artists to see what they were feeling." The exhibition in the culmination of this. He said Arts OutWest has a great reputation for doing great work. "We excite people with art in the Central West," he said. "People come because they are interested in seeing what we are doing." Following the Bathurst exhibition, The While the World Waits exhibition will then travel to Grenfell Art Gallery and then onto galleries and venues across Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Region, Oberon, Orange and Parkes local government areas.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/dd92fc2e-de14-44b3-906c-6dfc347db6b7.jpeg/r3_376_4015_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg