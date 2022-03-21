news, local-news,

AN audit has shown that Orange City Council has weathered the storm created by the pandemic and the city's finances are in good shape. The NSW Audit Office's Director in Financial Audit Chris Harper told Tuesday night's council meeting that council was in a sound position based on the six key performance areas set out by the Local Government code and outlined in the Local Government NSW audit for 2020-21. "In summary, the [Orange City Council] has reported a strong and sound financial results in all six of the audited rations while responding to disruptions from the ongoing pandemic," he said. Mr Harper said the areas of focus for the audit included the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the operating performance category, OCC delivered a ratio of 5 per cent which exceeded the industry benchmark of 0. In 2019 it was 10 per cent for OCC while in 2020 it was 7 around per cent. Mr Harper said the decrease in council's ratio was driven by reduced interest and investment income of around $1.4 million, and increased employee benefits and on-costs of $3 million. The own-sourced operating revenue ratio, which measures the degree to which council relies on external funding resources such as operating grants and contributions, showed OCC's ratio of 65.8 per cent exceeded the benchmark of 60 per cent or more. In the unrestricted current ratio, which shows council's ability to meet its short term obligations as they fall due, the Local Government bench mark is 1.5 times with Mr Harper saying OCC was relatively stable at 2.5 times. OCC was well over the cash expense cover ratio, which represents the number of months council can continue paying for its immediate expenses without additional cash inflow, at 21 months with the LG benchmark three months. It was a similar story with debt service cover ratio, or the amount of operating cash available to service debt. OCC was at 4.7 times while the benchmark is greater than two times. "This ratio was reduced compared to the prior year largely due to the increase to payments of borrowings," Mr Harper said. The sixth benchmark, the rates and annual charges outstanding percentage which assesses the impact of uncollected rates and annual charges on council liquidity and the adequacy of debt recovery efforts, has a LG benchmark of 10 per cent for regional and rural councils. OCC met the benchmark for the current report period achieving an 8.4 per cent mark. In 2019 it was just over 6 per cent while in 2020 it was 7 per cent. "It has increased over the year's probably due to the impact of COVID effecting the timely recovering of rates and annual charges," Mr Harper said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/3fd423da-358e-44b6-8916-549f1f1d171b.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg